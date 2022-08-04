    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 278 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,006,646 as the death toll rises to 29,300

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 August 2022, 11:31 AM
    Updated : 4 August 2022, 11:31 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 278 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,006,646.

    The death toll from the disease climbed by two in 24 hours to 29,300, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

    As many as 5,404 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.14 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 141 infections.

    Another 741 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,945,829.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.97 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

    Globally, over 580.68 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.40 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

