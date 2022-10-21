    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 216 COVID cases with no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,033,878 as the death toll stays at 29,411

    News Desk
    Published : 21 Oct 2022, 10:30 AM
    Updated : 21 Oct 2022, 10:30 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 216 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,033,878.

    No new fatalities were registered over the 24-hour period and the death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,411, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

    As many as 3,680 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.87 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 142 infections.

    Another 688 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,976,973.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.20 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 626.89 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.57 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

