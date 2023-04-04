Bangladesh reports 8 new COVID cases in a day with no deaths

Bangladesh has recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,038,053.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

As many as 2,018 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.4 percent.

All the latest infections were reported in the Dhaka Division.

Another three people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,005,556.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.41 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.