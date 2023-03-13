Mask-free Monday comes to Japan as government eases COVID guidelines

"Mask-wearing was part of our culture even before COVID-19," said Hitoshi Oshitani, a Tohoku University professor who was an architect of Japan's COVID response. "I think many people will be wearing masks even after the rules are relaxed."

Japan is one of the last major economies to relax official guidance on the coverings, whose usage has been nearly universal throughout the country even without firm regulations or penalties governing their use.

"Regarding masks, I think it is safer to wear one when riding public transportation to guard against contagion," Yutaka Izawa, 60, said as he walked around the Ginza shopping district in Tokyo.

South Korea dialed back most requirements on indoor masking in January, while Singapore allowed bare faces on public transport last month. The United States and England halted most mask mandates early last year.

Hanako Kuno, 35, said overseas business trips had gotten her used to mask-free living.

"Personally, I think it's fine to leave them off, and especially when I'm outside, I don't see the point in wearing them," said Kuno, who runs a human resources firm.

Japan has already eased norms on masks, allowing maskless speeches in parliament and permitting schools to decide whether to require them at commencement ceremonies this month.