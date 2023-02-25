    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 6 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,037,796 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,445

    Bangladesh has recorded six new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,796.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,445 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

    As many as 1,932 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.31 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with five infections.

    Another 350 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,001,465.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.22 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Globally, over 674.94 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.86 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

