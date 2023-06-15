Bangladesh reports 151 COVID cases, one death in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 151 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,040,966.

The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,454 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

As many as 2,118 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 7.13 percent.

Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions, with 141.