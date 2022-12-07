EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination

The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday its emergency task force has concluded that messenger RNA bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, targeting the original strain and the omicron BA.4-5 subvariants, may be used in previously unvaccinated children and adults.

The recommendation is based on data which shows that primary vaccination with the adapted bivalent vaccines should give rise to a broad immune response in people who have not yet been exposed to or vaccinated against COVID-19, the agency added.

The EMA said it also studied the immune response in unvaccinated people after natural infection with omicron BA.4/5 strains of the virus.