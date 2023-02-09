World should calm down about China COVID variants: Chinese scientist

A prominent government scientist said on Jan 21 that 80% of people had been infected already and China's CDC has said repeatedly in the past month that continuous monitoring showed no new strains of COVID-19 have been found.

Many countries put in place COVID testing requirements for Chinese travellers in the wake of its large outbreak, citing concerns that new variants could emerge and a lack of data, though China has said the measures are not justified.

Gao said China was continuing widespread viral genomic sequencing, and would identify any new variants if they emerged.

He said cases were currently declining, but "a new wave is possible in the future."

The Chinese-funded study in the Lancet was conducted by researchers from the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Chinese Academy of Sciences, CDC and University of Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The authors said there were some limitations to the study, including China's decision to end large-scale mandatory testing.

In the CDC's latest release on Wednesday, it said that from Sept. 26, 2022 to Feb. 6, 2023, 23,217 local cases of the novel coronavirus genome valid sequences were reported nationwide, all of which were mutant strains of omicron, with the main epidemic strains BA.5.2.48(53.0%), BF.7.14 (24.1%) and BA.5.2.49 (14.8%).

A total of 13 cases of variants were found, including 1 case of XBB.1, 5 cases of BQ.1.1, 1 case of BQ.1.1.17, 4 cases of BQ.1.2 and 2 cases of BQ.1.8.