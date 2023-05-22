Bangladesh reports 38 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 38 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,038,664.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

As many as 1,399 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.72 percent. The Dhaka division logged all 38 cases.