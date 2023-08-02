    বাংলা

    Japan's Daiichi Sankyo gets approval for COVID vaccine, first for country

    Daiichi Sankyo submitted the vaccine, known as DS-5670 with the brand name Daichirona, to regulators in January

    Reuters
    Published : 2 August 2023, 05:51 AM
    Updated : 2 August 2023, 05:51 AM

    A Japanese health ministry panel recommended approval for Daiichi Sankyo's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in what would be the nation's first home-grown shot for the coronavirus.

    The decision by the expert panel, delivered on Monday evening, sets up the vaccine for full approval by the government.

    During the pandemic, Japan mainly relied on imports of mRNA-type vaccines developed by US drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna.

    The same panel held off an approval of a recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine developed by Japanese drugmaker Shionogi.

