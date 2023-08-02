Japan's Daiichi Sankyo gets approval for COVID vaccine, first for country

A Japanese health ministry panel recommended approval for Daiichi Sankyo's mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in what would be the nation's first home-grown shot for the coronavirus.

Daiichi Sankyo submitted the vaccine, known as DS-5670 with the brand name Daichirona, to regulators in January, proposing the shot as a booster after regular immunisation.

The decision by the expert panel, delivered on Monday evening, sets up the vaccine for full approval by the government.