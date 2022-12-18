    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 17 new COVID cases in a day with no deaths

    The caseload stands at 2,036,928 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,438

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Dec 2022, 10:39 AM
    Updated : 18 Dec 2022, 10:39 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 17 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,928.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,438 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

    As many as 2,612 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.65 percent.

    Dhaka, with 16 infections, logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.

    Another 64 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,986,794.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.54 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 652.99 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.66 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

