Bangladesh reports 17 new COVID cases in a day with no deaths

Bangladesh has recorded 17 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,928.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,438 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

As many as 2,612 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.65 percent.

Dhaka, with 16 infections, logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.