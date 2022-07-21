July 22 2022

    Bangladesh reports six new virus deaths as cases top 2m

    Bangladesh has recorded 884 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,000,279.

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 July 2022, 10:42 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2022, 10:42 AM

    The death toll from the disease climbed by six in a 24-hour count to 29,256, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

    As many as 9,010 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 9.81 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 505 infections.

    Another 1,602 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,931,494.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.56 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

    Globally, over 566.80 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.38 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

