Bangladesh reports 13 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,716.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,445 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

As many as 2,439 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.53 percent.

Dhaka with 12 infections logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.