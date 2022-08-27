    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 156 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day

    The caseload climbs to 2,011,100 as the death toll hits 29,323

    News Desk
    Published : 27 August 2022, 11:07 AM
    Updated : 27 August 2022, 11:07 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 156 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,011,100.

    The death toll from the disease rose by two in 24 hours to hit 29,323, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

    As many as 3,663 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.26 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 129 infections.

    Another 180 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,955,264.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.22 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

    Globally, over 600.11 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.48 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

