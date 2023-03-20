    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 5 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,037,974 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,445

    Published : 20 March 2023, 11:46 AM
    Bangladesh has recorded five new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,974.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,445 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

    As many as 2,071 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.24 percent.

    Dhaka with four infections logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.

    Another nine people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,006,730.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.47 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

