EU health regulator says COVID pandemic not over

He was asked to comment on Biden's remark in an interview broadcast on Sunday that "the pandemic is over".

"I cannot obviously answer why President Biden came to that conclusion," Thirstrup said.

The World Health Organisation has said the pandemic remains a global emergency but the end could be in sight if countries use the tools at their disposal.

During the media briefing, EMA officials reaffirmed a call by the agency's Executive Director Emer Cooke made last week in a Reuters Next Newsmaker interview that people in Europe should take whatever COVID-19 booster is available and recommended to them in the coming months.