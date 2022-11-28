Bangladesh reports 29 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 29 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,556.

The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,432 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

As many as 3,684 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.79 percent.

Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 21 infections.