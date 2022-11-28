    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 29 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,036,556 as the death toll hits 29,432

    Bangladesh has recorded 29 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,556.

    The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,432 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

    As many as 3,684 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.79 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 21 infections.

    Another 116 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,985,694.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.50 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 641.43 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.63 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

