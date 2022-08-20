    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 100 new COVID cases in a day, no deaths

    The caseload stands at 2,009,797 while the death toll remains unchanged at 29,315

    News Desk
    Published : 20 August 2022, 10:31 AM
    Updated : 20 August 2022, 10:31 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 100 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,009,797.

    No fatalities were registered in the 24-hour count and the death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,315, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

    As many as 2,265 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.42 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 75 infections.

    Another 257 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,953,368.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.19 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

    Globally, over 595.12 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.45 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

