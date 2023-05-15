    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 19 new virus cases, no deaths in a day

    The overall tally of infections rises to 2,038,497 while the death toll stays unchanged at 29,446

    News Desk
    Published : 15 May 2023, 02:09 PM
    Updated : 15 May 2023, 02:09 PM

    Bangladesh has recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,038,497


    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.


    As many as 1,475 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.29 percent.


    Dhaka with 17 infections logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions. The two other cases were reported in Rajshahi.

    Another 16 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,005,940.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.40 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.


    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

