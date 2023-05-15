Bangladesh reports 19 new virus cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 19 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,038,497



The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.



As many as 1,475 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.29 percent.



Dhaka with 17 infections logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions. The two other cases were reported in Rajshahi.