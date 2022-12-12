Bangladesh reports 19 COVID cases, 1 death in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 19 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,825.

The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,437 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

As many as 2,981 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.64 percent.

Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 17 infections.