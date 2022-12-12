    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 19 COVID cases, 1 death in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,036,825 as the death toll rises to 29,437

    News Desk
    Published : 12 Dec 2022, 10:50 AM
    Bangladesh has recorded 19 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,825.

    The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,437 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

    As many as 2,981 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.64 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 17 infections.

    Another 36 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,986,486.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.53 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 649.16 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.65 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

