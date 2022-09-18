    বাংলা

    Expert panel issues 5 recommendations as COVID cases surge in Bangladesh

    Meetings should be held online or in open spaces, while masks should be worn at social gatherings, experts say

    The National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 has made a list of five recommendations to contain a surge in virus cases.

    The committee says that meetings should be held online where possible and should not be held in closed spaces. Masks should be worn at social events and gatherings, according to the recommendations announced on Saturday night.

    The panel urged people to wear masks, wash their hands or use sanitiser while following health restrictions.

    They also advised everyone who had yet to get their first, second or third dose of the coronavirus vaccine to do so.

    The panel also said that steps should be taken to lower the cost of COVID-19 tests done by the private sector.

