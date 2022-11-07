Bangladesh reports 54 new COVID cases in a day, death toll unchanged

Bangladesh has logged 54 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 2,035,882, as the death toll remained unchanged.

As many as 3,032 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.79 percent, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 40 infections.

Another 201 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,982,743.