    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 24 new COVID cases in a day, death toll unchanged

    Dhaka records 22 of the cases as another 193 people recover nationwide

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Nov 2022, 10:31 AM
    Updated : 20 Nov 2022, 10:31 AM

    Bangladesh has logged 24 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 2,036,367, as the death toll remained unchanged.

    As many as 3,758 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.64 percent, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

    Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 22 infections.

    Another 193 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,984,797.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.47 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 637.93 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.62 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

