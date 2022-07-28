July 28 2022

    Bangladesh reports 618 new COVID cases, 4 deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,004,188 as the death toll rises by 4 to 29,284

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 July 2022, 11:29 AM
    Updated : 28 July 2022, 11:29 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 618 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,004,188.

    The death toll from the disease climbed by four in 24 hours to 29,284, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

    As many as 9,338 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 6.62 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 379 infections.

    Another 872 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,940,083.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.80 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

    Globally, over 573.81 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.39 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

