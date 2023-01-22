Bangladesh reports 11 COVID cases in a day with no deaths

Bangladesh has recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,444.
The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,441 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.
As many as 2,674 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.41 percent.
Chattogram logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with six infections.
Another 199 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,990,960.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.72 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.
Globally, over 668.84 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.73 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.