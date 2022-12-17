    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 14 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,036,911 as the death toll hits 29,438

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Dec 2022, 10:41 AM
    Updated : 17 Dec 2022, 10:41 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 14 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,911.

    The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,438 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

    As many as 1,695 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.83 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 13 infections.

    Another 60 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,986,730.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.54 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 652.74 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.66 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Epidemic-prevention workers in protective suits line up to get swab tested as outbreaks of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue in Beijing, China Nov 28, 2022.
    In Beijing, funeral homes with sick workers struggle to keep up
    In the COVID-hit Chinese capital, sick workers have hit the staffing of services from restaurants and courier firms to its roughly one dozen funeral parlours
    A pandemic prevention worker in a protective suit piles up bags of medical waste outside a building where residents isolate at home as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Beijing, December 5, 2022.
    New COVID model predicts over 1m deaths in China through 2023
    China's national health authority last reported that their total pandemic fatalities stand at 5,235 as of Dec 3
    Bangladesh reports 16 new COVID cases in a day with no deaths
    Daily virus count: 16 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,036,897 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,437
    Bangladesh to begin full rollout of 4th COVID dose on Dec 20
    4th COVID dose full rollout from Dec 20
    The time gap between the first and second booster shots will be four months

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher