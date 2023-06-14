COVID orphans face grief and poverty as world moves on

BEREAVED CHILDREN

COVID-19 has killed more than 6.9 million people globally since it first appeared in late 2019, but mental health and financial provisions for the children left behind are scarce, charities and researchers say.

Bereaved children are at higher risk of suffering mental health problems or dropping out of school and are more likely to fall into substance abuse or sexual exploitation, said Sherr, a professor at University College London.

Some poorer countries with high death tolls, such as Peru and Brazil, did provide financial aid to guardians to support children who have lost a parent to COVID. In hard-hit Colombia, a similar bill was proposed in parliament.

In Indonesia, where about 341,000 children lost at least one caregiver to COVID - the second highest number in the world after India - authorities and charity Save The Children provided cash support and counselling to orphans during the pandemic.

But that ended last year, said Rana's sister, leaving them to fend for themselves.

"The assistance is not enough in the long run," she said.

The responsibility of caring for orphaned children often falls on relatives who are ill-equipped to meet their needs, said Dewi Sri Sumanah, a spokesperson for Save the Children.

"The children ... are experiencing profound grief, especially if they've lost both parents. Some of them feel guilty, some are angry because they couldn't see their parents before they died," said Sumanah.

"But we can't forget about the extended families who are taking care of these children, especially those living in poverty."