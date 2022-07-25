July 25 2022

    Bangladesh reports 548 new COVID cases and 5 deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,002,323 as the death toll rises by 5 to 29,271

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 July 2022, 11:21 AM
    Updated : 25 July 2022, 11:21 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 548 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,002,323.


    The death toll from the disease climbed by five in 24 hours to 29,271, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

    As many as 6,987 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 7.84 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 326 infections.

    Another 1,277 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,937,240.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.75 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

    Globally, over 570.19 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.38 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

