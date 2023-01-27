North South University students boycott canteen over ‘substandard food at high prices’

Students of North South University in Dhaka have staged a boycott of its canteen run by Kasundi Restora Ltd over what they alleged was “substandard food at high prices”.
The students have also demonstrated outside the canteen demanding that its licence be revoked if it does not improve quality and reduces prices.
After protests on Wednesday and Thursday, the university authorities have called a meeting for Sunday with the stakeholders as Vice-Chancellor Professor Atiqul Islam said on Friday that the issue was yet to be settled.
The students said they had been at odds with the canteen authorities for a long time over food quality. Kasundi pledged to improve quality when it had its licence renewed.
But the company raised prices in the new semester without consulting the students, much to their chagrin.
A BBA student, requesting anonymity, said they found hair and insects in stale food served in the canteen, but the authorities did not take steps to improve services. “They repeatedly issued notices promising changes, but nothing happened.”
“When the students protested, Kasundi authorities told them: ‘We’ll be closed for three days and you’ll learn a lesson.’ This caused more anger among the students and they boycotted Kasundi upon hearing this.”
The student also alleged Kasundi raised prices at such a rate unusual for a student canteen.
On Thursday, the students brought food from home or ordered it online.
The canteen authorities now see the issue as a “misunderstanding”.
Its supervisor Saiful, who gave a single name, said: “It’s an internal matter of North South University. We’re discussing the issue with the authorities. We have a meeting with the students and the authorities on Sunday. I hope everything will be alright.”
Shadman Taqi, a protester, said in a Facebook post that the university's alums in the online food delivery industry have extended support to the students with special discounts.
“This is a wholesome moment for us, and we are determined to continue our fight for fair food pricing on our campus.”
VC Atiqul said he was not much aware of the issue as the project director was looking into it. “What I’ve heard is that the canteen authorities have been seeking to raise prices for three to four years, but students don’t want it. No one wants a price rise. The canteen authorities have argued that the price of everything has gone up. Both sides have some logic.”
“Our board used to look after such commercial issues, but the current board is not much interested in it. The board will give the final decision. It’s still uncertain. I hope everything will be okay soon.”