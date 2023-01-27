North South University students boycott canteen over ‘substandard food at high prices’

Students of North South University in Dhaka have staged a boycott of its canteen run by Kasundi Restora Ltd over what they alleged was “substandard food at high prices”.

The students have also demonstrated outside the canteen demanding that its licence be revoked if it does not improve quality and reduces prices.

After protests on Wednesday and Thursday, the university authorities have called a meeting for Sunday with the stakeholders as Vice-Chancellor Professor Atiqul Islam said on Friday that the issue was yet to be settled.

The students said they had been at odds with the canteen authorities for a long time over food quality. Kasundi pledged to improve quality when it had its licence renewed.

But the company raised prices in the new semester without consulting the students, much to their chagrin.