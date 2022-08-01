Protests roil Chattogram University over BCL committee snub

Disgruntled students have blockaded the Chattogram University campus in protest against the new Bangladesh Chhatra League committee that was revealed in a late-night social media post.

The 376-member committee for CU was announced on the group's Facebook page around 12:30 am on Monday. Later, supporters of Chhatra League leaders who were overlooked for positions in the committee descended on the campus, locking down the university's main gate.

The university's shuttle train service has also been disrupted after a group of people detained its loco master in the morning, according to Sholoshohor Station Master Tonmoy Chowdhury.

Witnesses said that a few youths boarded the train as soon as it stopped at the port city's Jhautola Station at 7:40 am and nabbed the driver.