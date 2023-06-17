Scores injured as scuffle leads to violent clash between SUST students and locals

A violent clash between students of the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, or SUST, and locals living in the surrounding neighbourhoods has left scores injured.

Police said at least eight students were injured in the clash, while the university’s proctor office told http://bdnews24.com that at least 15 students sustained injuries.

Assistant Proctor Muhammad Mizanur Rahman confirmed that nine critically injured students were rushed to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for treatment.

“The rest were provided first aid at the university’s medical centre,” he said.

Neither police nor the university authorities could confirm how many local people were injured in the clash.

According to witnesses, all the students involved in the clash are members of the university’s Bangladesh Chhatra League unit, while the locals are supporters of a Bangladesh Jubo League leader named Dulal Miah.

Both Chhatra League and Jubo League are associate organisations of the ruling Awami League.