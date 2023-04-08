    বাংলা

    University of Oklahoma campus deemed safe after 'active shooter' report

    No threat has been found after police investigated a suspected shooting on the premises, university officials say

    Reuters
    Published : 8 April 2023, 05:53 AM
    Updated : 8 April 2023, 05:53 AM

    The University of Oklahoma said late on Friday that its Norman campus was safe and no threat had been found after police investigated a suspected shooting on the premises.

    University officials said on social media a comprehensive search had been conducted and no danger was detected and authorities issued an "all clear" notification.

    "There is no threat to campus. Alert has been cancelled," the university said on Twitter.

    Earlier on Friday, the school implemented a shelter-in-place protocol after a report of an active shooter at the Van Fleet Oval, a central location on the campus.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian hacking underground newsletter is seen in this illustration taken, Dec 19, 2022
    Russian hackers preparing new cyber assault against Ukraine: Microsoft
    The report outlines a series of new discoveries about how Russian hackers have operated during the Ukraine conflict and what may come next
    A resident living in a flooded area refills plastic containers with drinking water on an improvised "banca" (small boat) in Artex compound, Malabon city, north of Manila, Philippines, Mar 4, 2016.
    Rising bottled water consumption signals safe drinking water goal is under threat: UN think tank
    In addition to concerns over poor access to clean drinking water, rising bottled water consumption also threatens the environment
    Police Cyber Support for Women handles cyber crimes against women.
    How harmless are memes?
    A meme is a source of fun for many, but the person whose image has been used in it may feel disrespected or unsafe and face harassment
    The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium Dec 6, 2022.
    Meta AI model can identify items within images
    Using the Segment Anything Model, objects can be selected by clicking on them or writing text prompts

    Opinion

    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain