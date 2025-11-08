Chief Justice Refaat Ahmed calls for moral, not administrative, reform in judiciary

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has said the judiciary must undergo reform to remain “relevant” with the times.

Speaking at a reunion event marking the 75th anniversary of Dhaka University’s Department of Islamic History and Culture on Saturday, he said the aim of reform is moral rather than administrative.

Following last year’s July Uprising that unseated the Awami League government, the interim administration has undertaken reform initiatives across state sectors, including the judiciary.

Referring to that context, the chief justice said: “The judiciary cannot survive merely on the comfort of tradition. It must stay relevant with time. To stay relevant, it needs reform.”

“Over the past 15 months, we have initiated institutional transformation to ensure judicial autonomy, enhance efficiency, and improve access to justice for all. That process is still ongoing,” he added.

According to him, the goal of reform is moral in nature -- “so that the institution serves people, not power; that authority aligns with legitimacy; and that the judiciary becomes the moral guardian of public trust.”

He described the 75-year journey of the Department of Islamic History and Culture as not merely an academic success story but “an integral chapter” in the nation’s intellectual life.

“Without a deep understanding of history, no reformer can be wise, and no judge can interpret the law properly without grasping the roots of civilisation,” Refaat said.

He added that law represents a nation’s moral history written in the language of justice, while history is a search for why society must strive to become better.

At the same event, Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan said: “Partisan politics has divided us in many ways. We want to keep education and research above politics. We wish to move forward together with all sections of society.

“We also aim to strengthen industry-academia ties and build a more vibrant alumni network,” he added.