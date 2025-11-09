Dhaka University provost accused of ordering six students to clear hall room for VP, GS

A controversy has erupted at Dhaka University’s Sir AF Rahman Hall after six resident students alleged that the hall provost asked them to vacate their room to accommodate the newly elected vice-president and general secretary of the hall union.

According to the students, Prof Quazi Mahfujul Hoque Supon, the provost, summoned all six residents of Room 318 around 12:30pm on Sunday and instructed them to clear the room for the two leaders.

The room, divided into two sections housing three students each, is officially listed under their names.

Speaking to bdnews24.com, one of the residents, Mohammad Ridwan, said: “The provost called us and asked, ‘How many of you live here?’ We said six. He then said, ‘Six can’t stay here; some of you must be illegal.’ We replied that all our names are in the hall database.”

Ridwan claimed the provost told them the room was traditionally reserved for the VP and GS. “He said it was a custom, even though this hasn’t happened in 30 years,” he said.

The students said no such practice existed after the 2019 hall and DUCSU elections, though former AGS Saddam Hossain, now central president of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, had once lived in that room.

Asked for comment, Prof Supon denied ordering anyone to leave.

“I didn’t tell them to vacate the room. I just asked whether they could swap half the space. As provost, I can’t force anyone,” he said.

He added that he merely inquired why six students were staying in a three-person room.

“I heard that former VPs and GSs once lived there, but I found no formal record,” he said.

Hall GS Habib Ullah Habib also dismissed the allegation.

“We only requested a room swap as our current space is overcrowded. No one was asked to leave,” he said.

VP Rafiqul Islam echoed them, saying, “We didn’t demand an exclusive room. Senior alumni told us past VPs and GSs stayed there, so we mentioned it to the provost, but not at anyone’s expense.”