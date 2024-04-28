    বাংলা

    Police arrest scores of pro-Palestinian protesters on US university campuses

    The Indiana University police department in Bloomington said in an emailed statement that 23 protesters were arrested there

    Reuters
    Published : 28 April 2024, 04:10 AM
    Updated : 28 April 2024, 04:10 AM

    Pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested on a handful of US university campuses on Saturday, as activists vowed to keep up the movement seeking a ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas among other demands.

    The Indiana University police department in Bloomington said in an emailed statement that 23 protesters were arrested there.

    Indiana State Police along with Indiana University police told demonstrators they could not pitch tents and camp on campus. When the tents were not removed, police arrested and transported protesters to the Monroe County Justice Center on charges of criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

    "The Indiana University Police Department continues to support peaceful protests on campus that follow university policy," the police statement read.

    Pro-Palestinian protests have spread to college campuses across the US, stoked by the mass arrest of over 100 people on Columbia University's campus last week.

    In addition to a ceasefire, protesters are demanding that their schools divest from companies involved with Israel's military and seeking an end to US military assistance for Israel along with amnesty for students and faculty members who have been disciplined or fired for protesting.

    School leaders at several universities have responded in the past week by asking police to clear out camps and arrest those who refuse to leave. While saying they defend free speech rights to protest, the leaders say they will not abide activists infringing on campus policies against hate speech or camping out on university grounds.

    Massachusetts State Police said in statement that they helped cleared out a protest encampment at Northeastern University in Boston and that 102 protesters who refused to leave were arrested and will be charged with trespassing.

    Northeastern University said in a statement on social media that it decided to call in police as "what began as a student demonstration two days ago was infiltrated by professional organisers with no affiliation to Northeastern."

    At Arizona State University, campus police arrested 69 protesters early Saturday, the school said in a statement.

    The university said "a group of people – most of whom were not ASU students, faculty or staff – created an encampment and demonstration" and were arrested and charged with criminal trespass after refusing to disperse.

    RELATED STORIES
    Students continue to protest into the evening at Columbia University in an encampment in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, U.S., April 23, 2024.
    Gaza protests grow at US colleges, thousands demonstrate in Brooklyn
    Students blame universities for failing to protect their right to protest or stand up for human rights
    west-bank-palestine-210424-01A Palestinian woman reacts to the damages following an Israeli raid at Nur Shams camp, in Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, April 21, 2024.
    West Bank village counts losses after settler attack
    Settler violence is a source of growing concern among Israel's Western allies
    Ali, the grandfather, and Mahmoud, the father of Palestinian boy Zein Oroq, who was wounded after he was hit by aid airdropped on Gaza and later succumbed to his wounds, stand near their house which was hit in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City April 16, 2024.
    Palestinian boy dies seeking aid
    The population of the tiny enclave, where Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas have been fighting for more than six months, is at risk of famine
    An Israeli tank manoeuvres near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Israel, April 10, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
    Israeli military calling up reservists for Gaza operations
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to evacuate civilians from Rafah before any incursion aimed at crushing Hamas battalions there

    Opinion

    Is China stockpiling oil in case of future war?
    Peter Apps
    Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
    John Kemp
    A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    Let’s nurture our Mother Earth
    Tasneem Hossain