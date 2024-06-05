IUB holds research conference for undergraduate law students

The event brought together as many as 40 law students from 15 universities

The Independent University, Bangladesh has organised the inaugural "IUB Undergraduate Law Students Research Conference 2024" in order to present research on diverse legal topics.

The two-day event, held on May 24-25 at IUB brought together 40 law students from 15 universities, the university said in a statement,

Organised by IUB's Department of Law, the conference focused on themes such as artificial intelligence, consumer rights law, cybercrime, and international refugee law.

It began with an opening ceremony featuring IUB Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan as the chief guest. Other speakers included former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission Mizanur Rahman, and Dhaka University law professor Shahnaz Huda.

The speakers emphasised the importance of legal research and its role in shaping the future of legal practice in Bangladesh, IUB said.

During the two-day event, participants presented research papers on diverse topics including pollution and mental health. The wide range of subjects showcased the students' commitment to addressing contemporary legal challenges through rigorous research.

Six students were recognised as the best presenters and were awarded certificates of recognition and monetary prizes, marking the conference's culmination, the statement read.

Vice Chancellor Hasan highlighted the significance of such conferences in facilitating a research-oriented mindset among law students. He announced plans to elevate IUB's law department to a full-fledged School of Law starting from the autumn 2024 semester.

Dr Rahman underscored the critical role of legal research in promoting human rights and justice. He encouraged students to use their knowledge and skills to contribute to society's betterment.

Prof Huda praised IUB for organising the conference and providing a platform for students to showcase their research, stressing the need for law students to stay updated with global legal developments.