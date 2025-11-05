Jagannath University to hold first student council elections on Dec 22

Jagannath University will hold its first-ever central and hall student council elections on Dec 22, marking a milestone for the two-decade-old institution.

Chief Election Commissioner Professor Mostafa Hasan announced the election schedule at a media briefing at the university’s teachers’ lounge at 2:30pm on Wednesday.

According to the schedule:

The draft voter list will be published on Nov 6, with objections accepted until Nov 11. The final voter list will be released on Nov 12.

Nomination papers will be distributed on Nov 13, 16 and 17, and can be submitted on Nov 17 and 18.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on Nov 19 and 20, followed by the publication of the preliminary list of candidates on Nov 23.

Objections and settlements over preliminary candidates will run from Nov 24-26.

Dope tests will be conducted on Nov 27 and 30, and the final list of candidates will be released on Dec 3.

Candidates may withdraw nominations on Dec 4, 7 and 8, with the withdrawal list published on Dec 9. Election campaigns will then begin, continuing until Dec 19, before voting on Dec 22.

Jagannath University became a full-fledged university in 2005, but its founding law -- the Jagannath University Act 2005 -- did not include any clause on student councils. As a result, no Jagannath University Central Students’ Union (JnUCSU) polls have been held since its establishment, despite repeated student demands.

Following years of agitation, the university authorities finally formulated the JnUCSU policy on Oct 28 this year. Before its elevation to a university, Jagannath College had held 14 student council elections.