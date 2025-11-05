Jagannath University to hold first student council elections on Dec 22

November 05, 2025
Published : 05 Nov 2025, 04:31 PM
Jagannath University will hold its first-ever central and hall student council elections on Dec 22, marking a milestone for the two-decade-old institution.
Chief Election Commissioner Professor Mostafa Hasan announced the election schedule at a media briefing at the university’s teachers’ lounge at 2:30pm on Wednesday.
According to the schedule:
Jagannath University became a full-fledged university in 2005, but its founding law -- the Jagannath University Act 2005 -- did not include any clause on student councils. As a result, no Jagannath University Central Students’ Union (JnUCSU) polls have been held since its establishment, despite repeated student demands.
Following years of agitation, the university authorities finally formulated the JnUCSU policy on Oct 28 this year. Before its elevation to a university, Jagannath College had held 14 student council elections.