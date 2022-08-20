Dhaka University music teacher penalised for sexual harassment

Dhaka University’s music department has relieved a music teacher of his academic duties for one year for sexually harassing a female student.
The Academic Council of the Department of Music took the majority decision about the teacher, Assistant Professor Md Anamul Hoque, on Tuesday, the department’s Chairman Deboprasad Dawn said on Friday.
The university’s syndicate will take a final decision on the matter.
The student filed a complaint with the chairman, alleging Anamul had proposed to have sex with her during a meeting at a restaurant in the capital.
A committee found evidence in an investigation into the complaint and the accused teacher confessed to doing what the student had alleged, said the chairman.
Anamul did not respond to phone calls for comment.