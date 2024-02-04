Thousands of accounts at India's Paytm Payments Bank set up improperly

India's central bank has found hundreds of thousands of accounts at Paytm Payments Bank created without proper identification and has passed the information on to the country's financial crime fighting agency, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is concerned that some of the accounts could have been used for money laundering, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

As well as informing the Enforcement Directorate, the RBI has sent its findings to the ministry of home affairs and the prime minister's office, they added.

"One 97 Communications Ltd. and Paytm Payments Bank have never been probed by the Enforcement Directorate," a Paytm Payments Bank spokesperson said, referring to the bank's parent company, the digital payments operator popularly known as Paytm.

"Some merchants using our platforms have been the subject of investigations and we answer authorities on this same as and when asked. We strongly refute money laundering allegations and caution you against speculation," the spokesperson added.

The RBI, the Enforcement Directorate, finance ministry, home ministry, and prime minister's office did not respond to requests for comment outside normal office hours.