Crackdown is looming on Miniket rice distribution, says consumer rights agency

The national consumer rights agency has called on all mills to roll back Miniket rice from the market, saying the most popular variety of fine rice is a “scheme of deception”.

AHM Shafiquzzaaman, director general of the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection or DNCRP, said they will soon begin raiding mills after multiple ministries pushed for the withdrawal of Miniket rice from the market.

In a discussion on Tuesday, Shafiquzzaman said officials from the Ministry of Agriculture who are linked to paddy studies stated that there is no rice variance named Miniket.

He said the food ministry instructed the DNCRP to stop the marketing of that variety of rice.

“We’ve found out that coarse rice is trimmed until fine and then polished to be made bright. These are sold as Miniket, Super Miniket, Premium or under other names.”

Shafiquzzaman said the DNCRP will now forward letters to rice mills and superstores instructing them with a deadline to halt production and marketing. “We will then carry out drives.”

Raihan Al Biruni, head of the supply chain of Meena Bazar, said that price lists delivered by the Department of Agricultural Marketing tag the product as Miniket rice as well.