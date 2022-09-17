Russia vows to continue Mir bankcard expansion after new US sanctions

Russia's central bank on Friday pledged to keep expanding the number of countries that accept its Mir bank cards after new US sanctions targeting people and entities accused of helping Moscow skirt financial sanctions.

The United States on Thursday sanctioned the chief executive of the Bank of Russia's National Card Payment System (NSPK), which runs Mir, saying it was seeking to hold the Russian government accountable for its Feb 24 invasion and continuing war against Ukraine.

"Russia has scrambled to find new ways to process payments and conduct transactions," the US Treasury said. "Directly and indirectly, Russia's financial technocrats have supported the Kremlin's unprovoked war" against Ukraine.