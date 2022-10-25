Uyghur group challenges Britain over 'slave labour' cotton

A Uyghur rights group told a London court on Tuesday that the British government has unlawfully failed to investigate the importation of cotton produced with "slave labour" in the Chinese province of Xinjiang.

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC), an international organisation of exiled Uyghur groups, is taking legal action at London's High Court against the state's Home Office, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and National Crime Agency (NCA).

Its lawyers say the Home Office has wrongly refused to launch a probe into the importation of foreign prison-made goods, and that HMRC and the NCA have failed to investigate whether cotton from Xinjiang amounts to "criminal property".