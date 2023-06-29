Badenoch set out Britain's stance in response to a question about how government ensures it "speaks with a single voice on migration and mobility in relation to a UK-India trade agreement," and avoids "disruptive political off-stage noises."

"An FTA with India will not contain commitments on immigration or provide access to the UK domestic labour market," Badenoch said in a written response to lawmakers published on Thursday.

"There will also be no agreement to anything which undermines the principles or functioning of the UK's points-based immigration system, or which undermines the UK's ability to control its own border."

She added that the negotiations would discuss business mobility, "which would make it easier for highly skilled professionals to deliver services in each other's markets on a short-term and temporary basis."

Negotiators were also exploring provisions to facilitate the mutual recognition of professional qualifications where it might be possible with regulators, she said.

Badenoch has previously warned that the deal may not have everything that the services sector would want.

She did not make reference to when negotiations, which have not made quick progress this year, would conclude by, saying she would update lawmakers "in due course" on the talks.