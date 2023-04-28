Bangladesh experimentally extracts gas from new well in island district Bhola

The state exploration company BAPEX has successfully extracted gas from a new well in the island district of Bhola as part of an experiment.



Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited or BAPEX expects to formally start extracting gas from the well at Ilisha in mid-May.

Md Alamgir Hossain, a general manager of Bapex, said the experimental extraction took place on Friday morning, over one and a half months after the drilling began.



He said the gas was found 3,433 metres deep in the Ilisha-1 well, one of the nine in Shahbazpur and North Zone in the district, where the size of the reserve is estimated to be 1.7 trillion cubic feet.