    Bangladesh experimentally extracts gas from new well in island district Bhola

    BAPEX hopes to formally start extraction from the well in mid-May

    Bhola Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 April 2023, 01:59 PM
    Updated : 28 April 2023, 01:59 PM

    The state exploration company BAPEX has successfully extracted gas from a new well in the island district of Bhola as part of an experiment.  

    Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Limited or BAPEX expects to formally start extracting gas from the well at Ilisha in mid-May. 

    Md Alamgir Hossain, a general manager of Bapex, said the experimental extraction took place on Friday morning, over one and a half months after the drilling began.

    He said the gas was found 3,433 metres deep in the Ilisha-1 well, one of the nine in Shahbazpur and North Zone in the district, where the size of the reserve is estimated to be 1.7 trillion cubic feet.

    Russian state energy company Gazprom started drilling Ilisha-1 well on Mar 8 with BAPEX’s design. The drilling ended on Apr 24.

    BAPEX hopes to supply 20-22 million cubic feet of gas daily from the well.

    Bhola is not connected to the national distribution pipeline. Bangladesh recently discovered multiple gas deposits in Bhola, and it drew attention following a crisis triggered by the higher global fuel costs.

    In March, the government awarded Intraco Refueling Station Limited the job to transport and distribute natural gas found in Bhola to industrial zones around Dhaka in the form of Compressed Natural Gas or CNG.

