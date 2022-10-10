India's Adani in talks with investors to raise $10 billion

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his family are in early discussions with investors, including Singapore investment firms Temasek and GIC, to raise at least $10 billion to fund its expansion into clean energy, ports and cement businesses, Mint newspaper reported on Monday.

Adani Group will invest more than $100 billion over the next decade, most of it in the energy transition business, its Chairman Adani said last month, as the ports-to-energy conglomerate accelerates an already aggressive expansion plan.