Huawei forecasts 9% revenue growth in 2023 as smartphones surge

Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies expects to report revenue exceeding 700 billion yuan ($98.5 billion) for 2023, according to comments from rotating chairman Ken Hu in an internal new year message seen by Reuters.

The figure indicates around 9 percent year-over-year revenue growth from the 642.3 billion yuan reported in 2022.

The forecast offers further evidence that Huawei is rebounding after US sanctions starting in 2019 crippled some of its business lines by restricting access to critical global technologies such as advanced chips.