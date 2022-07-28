July 28 2022

    বাংলা

    Bangladesh regulator reintroduces floor price as stocks continue to slide

    The regulator withdraws a circuit breaker that limited the daily fall to 2 percent

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 July 2022, 2:16 PM
    Updated : 28 July 2022, 2:16 PM

    Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission has reintroduced floor price to stop a downward spiral of stock prices.

    As the broad indices of the two bourses went into freefall, the regulator intervened on Thursday by issuing new temporary rules to control price swings in a bid to stabilise the market.

    It reintroduced a new emergency circuit-breaker rule under which the average closing prices of any listed security over the preceding five days would be set as its floor price. If prices drop below the five-day average, it would automatically trigger a circuit breaker for an individual stock.

    The regulator lifted a circuit breaker that limited the daily fall to 2 percent. The downward price change limits shall not be lower than the floor price now.

    The floor price was introduced on Mar 19, 2020 after the coronavirus crisis hit Bangladesh. The regulator lifted the floor price 15 months later after the situation eased.

    As import bills skyrocketed and the current account deficit widened due to the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation increased. The situation affected the share market, sending stocks down.

    The DSEX, the main index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, shed 57.49 points on Thursday to 5,980.51, a 14-month low, amid the freefall.

    RELATED STORIES
    Robi’s Q2 earnings hit by forex volatility
    Dollar price spiral hits Robi’s earnings
    Robi Axiata says it has suffered a loss of Tk 1.72 billion due to the devaluation of the taka against the dollar in the second quarter
    Dhaka stocks dip to the lowest level in 14 months
    DSE dips to the lowest level in 14 months
    Trading also fell to its lowest level in two years on Thursday
    Study suggests US apparel buyers more interested in sourcing Bangladeshi products
    US buyers keener in buying Bangladeshi apparel: study
    The study says a staggering 55 percent of the US apparel executives have expressed interest to increase sourcing from Bangladesh till 2024
    Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning
    Garments exporters brace for slowdown
    Manufacturers in Bangladesh are anticipating a slowdown as sales to key customers, such as Walmart, are hit by a spike in inflation

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher