Oil eases ahead of Christmas break on possible future Angola output increase

Oil prices eased on Friday ahead of the long Christmas holiday weekend on expectations Angola could increase output after leaving OPEC, but rose for the week on positive US economic news and worries Houthi ship attacks would boost supply costs.

Brent futures fell 32 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $79.07 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 33 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $73.56.

That left both benchmarks up about 3% for the week after gaining less than 1% last week.

In the Middle East, more maritime carriers said they were avoiding the Red Sea due to attacks on vessels carried out by the Iranian-backed Houthi militant group, which says it is responding to Israel's war in Gaza.

Major shippers Maersk and CMA CGM said they would impose extra charges linked to re-routing ships.

The attacks have caused disruptions through the Suez Canal, which handles about 12% of world trade.