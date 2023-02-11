Adani crisis deepens with Moody's downgrades and index weighting cuts

Shares in the flagship Adani Enterprises closed down 4% on Friday after dropping 11% the previous day, when MSCI flagged the changes. Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas slid 5% on Friday, while ACC lost 2%.

Also on Friday, India's Supreme Court heard petitions raising concerns about steep investor losses sparked by Hindenburg report's, and said investors needed to be protected.

"The point of concern here is how (to) ... protect the interest of investors," Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, said.

The stock market "is also a place where investment is made by a wide spectrum of middle class," he added, asking market regulator SEBI to submit the existing regulatory frameworks to the court and explain how investor interests can be safeguarded in future.

The court's remarks come as regulatory scrutiny is increasing on the Adani Group.

Reuters reported on Friday, citing sources, that SEBI is investigating Adani Group's links to some of the investors in the conglomerate's aborted $2.5 billion share sale.

MSCI said that, in addition to the group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises, it planned to cut index weightings for Adani Total Gas - a venture with France's TotalEnergies - and Adani Transmission, a power transmission company.

It will also reduce the weighting of ACC, a major Indian cement company acquired from Switzerland's Holcim last year but which is not one of the Adani group's main seven listed firms. The four companies had a combined weighting of 0.4% in the MSCI emerging markets index as of Jan 30.

"The lower free float will require passive investors to sell stock to reduce their tracking error with the index," said Brian Freitas, a Periscope Analytics analyst who publishes on Smartkarma.

He estimated there would be around $570 million to sell by passive funds across Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission on Feb 28.

The changes on MSCI indexes take effect on March 1.

Hindenburg founder Nathan Anderson has said MSCI's review was "validation of our findings". Adani Group did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.