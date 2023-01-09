Shares of Ant-linked firms rise after news of Jack Ma ceding control; Alibaba jumps

Ant said over the weekend that founder Jack Ma will give up control of the company.

The overhaul seeks to draw a line under a regulatory crackdown that was triggered soon after its mammoth stock market debut was scuppered two years ago.

"Investors can stop guessing and can finally assign a risk premium to the new company that Ant was transformed to be," said Alexander Sirakov, managing partner at Aquariusx, a Shanghai-based investment consultancy.

While some analysts have said a relinquishing of control could clear the way for the company to revive its initial public offering (IPO), the controller changes announced on Saturday, however, are likely to result in a further delay due to listing regulations.

China's domestic A-share market requires companies to wait three years after a change in control to list. The wait is two years on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR market, and one year in Hong Kong.